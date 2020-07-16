Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) recently announced Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Housing Program funding awards.
The LIFT program was created by Senate Bill 1582 during the 2016 legislative session with the goal of creating affordable homes for vulnerable families focused on rural communities and communities of color residing across Oregon. The LIFT program can fund homes for rent or purchase. This year’s award of $75,028,069 will build 1,262 new affordable homes across the state especially for historically underserved communities.
Among the recipients is Lincoln City Affordable Homes in Lincoln City, who is set to receive $140,000.
The funding will be used for a Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County project, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services. Habitat for Humanity plans to build two, 2 or 3-bedroom homes of approximately 1,000-1,200 square feet. Homes will be sold to homebuyers earning at or below 60 percent area median income (AMI). Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County will use a community land trust for the property.
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County partners with culturally specific organizations, churches and human services organizations for referrals and other needed services for families, including: St. James Santiago, Lincoln City, Centro de Ayuda, Children’s Advocacy Center of Lincoln County, Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, Head Start Lincoln County, Neighbors for Kids, South Lincoln Resources, the Youth Development Coalition of Lincoln County, and the Lincoln County School System.
Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County tailors both its programs and outreach (advertising of services) through a lens of cultural relevancy to the recipient. Examples include the location of the outreach (community organization, churches serving specific populations) and materials with images reflecting the diverse community members served.
“Everyone in Oregon deserves a warm, safe, dry, accessible, and affordable place to call home,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The LIFT program is a critical tool to ensure more children and families throughout the state have safe and stable housing."
OHCS worked with community members to review and rank applications. Members included representatives from Communities of Color, diverse geographical representatives and industry experts. Applicants were asked to address equity and diversity targets in their proposals around contracting, sub-contracting and professional services with Minority-owned, Women-owned, and emerging small business (MWESB). The Oregon Housing Stability Council reviewed the recommendations and awarded funding on Friday.
“As a result of historical and current discriminatory housing practices and policies affordable housing remains an urgent need for Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities,” said OHCS Executive Director Margaret Salazar. “The LIFT program explicitly addresses these disproportionate housing affordability challenges in communities large and small. We are grateful to Governor Brown and the legislature for their foresight in investing in this innovative housing program.”
The full details of the 2020 awards are available online. The other developments that received this year’s awards are listed below.
2020 LIFT Homeownership Awards
· 27th Bend in Bend, $900,000
· Alder Commons in Hillsboro, $800,000
· DevNW CLT in Eugene and Corvallis, $3,115,000
· Foster Road Condos in Portland, $3,900,000
· Kidd Court in Forest Grove, $300,000
· Orchard District Cottages in Bend, $340,000
· Quince Townhomes in Redmond, $705,000
· Yeoman Townhomes in Bend, $600,000
2020 LIFT Rental Awards
· Barnes Butte Vista in Prineville, $4,750,000
· East Q Apartments in La Grande, $7,400,000
· Hermanson Preserve in Woodburn, $7,350,000
· Las Adelitas in Portland, $5,440,570
· Lincoln St. Apartments in Eugene, $3,412,500
· Minnesota Places in Portland, $3,537,499
· Ontario Townhomes in Ontario, $5,325,000
· St. Helens Apartments in St. Helens, $13,400,000
· Stark Street in Portland, $3,812,500
· TBD Sunshine Apartments in Roseburg, $9,800,000
