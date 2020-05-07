Annual summer events statewide are being canceled and postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Recently, the City of Lincoln City announced they will be canceling local favorite events such as the Independence Day celebration on the Siletz Bay.
"As a precautionary measure to protect the safety and health of our residents and guests in response to COVID-19, the City of Lincoln City has made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Independence Day celebration that was scheduled for July 4, 2020," City officials said. "Lincoln City has been a gathering place to celebrate this national holiday, welcoming visitors and their families from around the world. The firework display over Siletz Bay has been a tradition for 65 years."
The decision to cancel the 2020 Independence Day celebration comes on the heels of the announcement that Lincoln City’s annual Summer Kite Festival, originally scheduled for June 27-28, 2020, will also be canceled. Currently, the Fall Kite Festival is still planned for early October.
Check ExploreLincolnCity.com for up-to-date information on travel to Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.