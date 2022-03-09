Lincoln City Council awarded on Monday, Feb. 28, a construction contract to Cascade Civil Corp for the High School Drive (Hwy 101 to Spyglass) Sidewalk Project. Staff began working on the project in 2016 and sent plans to Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for permits in April 2019.
The city received the ODOT permit on Dec. 22, 2021. Improving the southeast corner of this intersection will allow vehicles traveling north on Hwy 101 to make the turn onto High School Drive without conflicts.
“The southeast corner was very hard for, especially buses, but really anyone to turn into that lane without getting into the center lane, which isn’t safe,” Public Works Director Stephanie Reid said.
George Morlan Plumbing Supply granted the city an easement to achieve the change in sidewalk and road alignment, Reid added. The project includes improving the southeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 101 and High School Drive and adding 480 feet of sidewalk along the south side of High School Drive.
“We did go out for bids,” Reid said.
The public works department opened bids on Feb. 10 and the project received three bids. The lowest responsive and responsible bidder was Cascade Civil Corp in the amount of $328,117.
“We did contact the owner,” Reid said. “He’s anxious to get started.”
The department requested the council to approve the bid.
The council awarded the contract in the amount of $328, 117 with a construction contingency of $32,000 for a total amount of $360,117.
