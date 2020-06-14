Lincoln City’s two showcase fireworks shows, July 3 over Devils Lake and July 4 over Siletz Bay, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The City is now telling visitors to expect a very different Fourth of July weekend, one with "sounds of the surf and relaxation replacing fireworks and music."
"While we hope to continue our fireworks tradition next year, we also need to remind residents and guests that illegal fireworks are not welcome and that Lincoln City will maintain efforts to prevent the use of illegal fireworks," the City said in a press release. "Above all else, we want our guests to enjoy our beaches and neighborhoods in safety. Fireworks that have been deemed illegal in Oregon bring with them a greater chance of accidents and fires."
In Oregon, some - but not all - consumer fireworks are legal. Legal fireworks include: cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches, and other similar items. Additional legal novelty items include those that make smoke, ash or a small noise, such as smoke bombs, party poppers, snakes, etc.
Oregon law prohibits possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground, without a permit issued by the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon, without a permit.
Officials will be patrolling the beaches and neighborhoods this Fourth of July weekend. They may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a class B misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $2,500 per violation and a civil penalty of up to $500. Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damage. Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.
“Lincoln City’s tradition of safe and legal professional fireworks is on hold for this year,” said Ron Chandler, City Manager. “We ask our guests to plan a safe and responsible July 4th. Remember that fireworks bought in Oregon are legal in Oregon. There will be consequences for illegal fireworks brought in from out of state.”
The Oregon State Fire Marshall encourages everyone to use the four B’s of safe fireworks use:
- Be Prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.
- Be Safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks.
- Be Responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.
- Be Aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places.
For more information about fireworks in Lincoln City, call 541-996-2151 or go to lincolncity.org
