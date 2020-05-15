Friday, May 15, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) re-opens four retail stores, a Goodwill Outlet and the adjacent donation-drop areas:
• West Salem Goodwill, 585 Edgewater St. NW, Salem, OR 97304
• Salem Goodwill Outlet, 3235 Portland Road, NE, Salem, OR 97301
• Lincoln City Goodwill, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
• Redmond Goodwill, 2067 NW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
• Bend Goodwill, 61315 South Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97702
Retail store hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., all days. For Outlet stores the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., all days.
GICW has rehired more than 100 of its 3,000 employees. Additional stores will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington State and local directives.
Virtually all GICW free job services programs are funded through the sale of donations; re-opening is crucial to continuing with the mission of providing those services. For more information about the Job Connection program go to https://www.goodwilljobconnection.org.
Given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the State will be taken. Significant changes include:
• All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning prior to opening each day. Salem Outlet hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Outside each store - sanitation wipe stations are available.
• Goodwill is requiring all customers to wear a face covering.
• High touch areas will be cleaned every hour, including shopping carts and baskets.
• Register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
• Donated merchandise will be sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
• To facilitate social distancing, the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time may be limited.
• The dressing rooms (and drinking fountains) will be temporarily unavailable. We will be flexible with our return policy.
• Customers are urged to keep 6 feet from one another and employees.
• Floor decals have been added to the retail floor and aisles have been expanded to make distancing easier with the additional space.
• All employees will wear masks or face guard and gloves. Plexiglas shields have been installed at each register.
• Each location will have a designated Health & Safety monitor to ensure all proper protocols are being consistently followed and maintained.
• Donation attendants will also wear face coverings and gloves.
• Donors are asked to drop off items into the marked donation bins. We ask that donors plan accordingly as donation attendants will not be able to remove items from any vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.