Oregon’s Heritage Tree Program and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation (LCP&R) is pleased to announce the induction of Lincoln City’s Nuu-k’wii’daa’naa~-ye’ Sitka Spruce as the newest Oregon Heritage Tree. The event to formally recognize the tree will be held at Regatta Park in Lincoln City on Thursday, August 19 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
This giant Sitka spruce resides in the heart of the LCP&R trail system at Regatta Park. It is a remnant of an ancient coastal forest cared for by indigenous peoples since time immemorial. Oregon industries logged most of these giants at the turn of 20th century, reserving this tree to seed a new forest and witness the development of Lincoln City. In 1978, the area surrounding the tree was annexed as Open Space, which protects the tree for future generations. With public input, the City of Lincoln City named the tree in 2018, with respect to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon.
The tree is beloved by many Lincoln City residents, including Lincoln City Councilor Riley Hoagland who has brought his children, friends, family, and visitors to admire the tree. Councilor Riley asked his friend Tim Stuart to help him come up with a name for the tree. Stuart suggested Nuu-k’wii’daa’naa~-ye’, translated “Our Ancestor”, as a way to bring energy to Native and non-Native communities working together.
“The tree is a significant symbol of the community thriving and its perseverance; we have weathered many of life’s storms and have made our roots stronger. The name of Sitka spruce tree “Nuu-k’wii-daa-naa~-ye’”, also means community, it symbolizes that we can come together to persevere and thrive through time via our deep roots here,” Tim Stuart said, explaining the reasons for the tree’s name.
Lincoln City Mayor, Susan Wahlke, believes the Oregon Heritage Tree designation will bring awareness to citizens and visitors about the opportunities available in our parks and open spaces.
“I am proud of Lincoln City’s parks and open spaces, and especially happy that we now have a 400 year old Sitka Spruce designated as a Heritage Tree,” Mayor Wahlke said.
The Nuu-k’wii’daa’naa~-ye’ Sitka Spruce is Oregon’s 79th Heritage Tree.
The Oregon Heritage Tree Program is administered by the Travel Information Council (TIC) to recognize Oregon trees of significance, to educate the public about their value and to promote their appreciation as part of our state’s heritage. For more information on the Oregon Heritage Tree Program, please visit oregontic.com/oregon-heritage-trees/ or call TIC Heritage & Community Assets Manager Annie von Domitz at 503- 373-0864.
For more information on Lincoln City Parks and Open Spaces, please visit https://www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec or call LCP&R Director Jeanne Sprague at 541.996.1222.
