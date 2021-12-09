FBI agents arrested a Lincoln City man, Jeffrey W. Hubbard, at home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 8. A criminal complaint charges Hubbard with four counts related to the U.S. Capitol violence on Jan. 6.
Around Jan. 8, an anonymous tipster provided the FBI with a video that depicts individuals storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI were able to obtain several screenshots of individual rioters’ faces from the video, including a screenshot of an individual believed to be Hubbard.
In a video, Hubbard is seen with a crowd of rioters in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, chanting with the crowd “Stop the Steal” and “We Want Trump,” according to the affidavit. Surveillance footage confirmed Hubbard’s presence. He is first seen at 2:22 p.m. climbing through a broken window located next to the Senate Wing door on the northwest side of the Capitol.
Over the course of the video, Hubbard moves through the crowds toward a group of uniformed law enforcement officers, who appear to be blocking the forward advancement of rioters, the affidavit states. A physical struggle took place. At one point, Hubbard appears to be pouring what seems to be water over his eyes.
At 3:16 p.m. Hubbard appears to exit the U.S. Capitol.
According to the complaint, the misdemeanor charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building/grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building/grounds, conduct in a capitol building, and parading or demonstrating in a capitol building.
Hubbard made his initial appearance before a federal judge on Dec. 8 and was released pending a future court date.
