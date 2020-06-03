Lincoln City’s Emergency Relief Fund has issued $635,000 from Explore Lincoln City reserves to assist local businesses and lodging partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City has also provided an additional $50,000 to benefit non-profit organizations that are feeding those in need.
“We have worked very hard with our City Council to develop a program that will not only assist businesses now, but also plant the seeds for a solid recovery,” said Ronald Chandler, City Manager for Lincoln City. “Our Emergency Relief Fund puts money into the hands of local businesses now, plus provides significant tools for tourism promotion in the future.”
On April 30, the City opened a submission process for local businesses and lodging partners to apply for relief funding utilizing Transient Room Tax reserves earmarked for tourism promotion. The funds will purchase goods and services from local businesses that will be used in the future to promote Lincoln City as a vacation destination. Over the next several years, Explore Lincoln City will utilize these funds to demonstrate the unique experiences the area affords, communicated via marketing, public relations and social media campaigns.
“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the business owners of Lincoln City have come together to creatively lift each other up. We’ve been dedicated to cooperation over competition during these hard times,” said Marci Baker, Owner of Marci’s Bistro and Bar, a recipient of the relief funding. “This much appreciated assistance will go a long way to help us small local businesses that rely on visitors, and will immediately help in our reopening expenses. We are excited to work creatively with Explore Lincoln City to welcome our visitors back this summer. A huge thank you to everyone involved in putting this program together!”
Of the total $635,000 Emergency Relief Fund, $235,000 has been allocated to nearly 80 of the City’s lodging partners - including hotels, motels, inns and vacation rental dwellings - on a first come, first served basis, depending on average monthly room sales and when the submission was received. The additional $400,000 will be distributed to a mix of non-lodging businesses, including everything from restaurants/bars to galleries, salons/spas, museums and theaters.
“Our one-of-a-kind restaurants, shops and attractions are a big part of what makes Lincoln City special. They provide the wonderfully unexpected experiences our visitors are seeking as they explore our seven-mile long beach town,” said Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt. “We are proud of how our neighbors have rallied together amidst the crisis created by the pandemic, and - as we look to the future of tourism along Oregon’s stunning central coast – we’re hoping the money we are investing now will assist in preserving Lincoln City as a place of enduring compassion and endless adventure.”
In addition to the Emergency Relief Fund, Lincoln City is giving an additional $50,000 from City reserves to non-profit organizations that are providing meals and food assistance to the vulnerable populations of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative spearheaded by City Councilperson Judy Casper.
“It’s been incredibly heartwarming to see the way our nonprofits and businesses have stepped forward to provide food and support to those in the greatest need,” said Councilperson Casper. “I’m grateful that the City is in a position to provide assistance for the endeavors of the dedicated and selfless people whose work and kindness go beyond words and appreciation. This is a community that cares about each other.”
To learn more about recipient qualification and eligibility requirements, see: https://www.lincolncity.org/vertical/sites/%7BDDC39B4D-9F7A-4251-AEA0-F594E7F89DDB%7D/uploads/COVID-19_Economic_Aid_Package_Breakdown.pdf.
