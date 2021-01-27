City of Lincoln City approved a ban on polystyrene (styrofoam) containers in early 2020 but chose to postpone the ban until April 2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the ban date quickly approaching, and no end in sight to the pandemic, Lincoln City city council discussed a potential delay of the ban this week.
During the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Jan. 25, the city heard a recommendation from the Sustainability Committee that involved the ban. The Sustainability Committee met Dec. 15, 2020, and approved a motion to make a recommendation to city council to use Transient Room Tax (TRT) funds to purchase branded to-go paper boxed containers for restaurants making the switch from polystyrene. The idea from the committee was that the to-go containers would soften the financial burden of transitioning from polystyrene and that it provided the city a marketing opportunity.
Separate from the recommendation, Dave Price, chair of the committee, said at the Monday meeting that the business community doesn’t seem to be aware of the polystyrene ban in April. Price wanted the city to make an effort in letting businesses know this was still happening.
“No restaurants are in great financial positions, so we didn’t want them buying a bunch of styrofoam only to be told later you can’t use it,” Price said.
City Attorney Richard Appicello floated around the idea of postponing the effective date of the ban due to the pandemic not being over. Additionally, Appicello also questioned whether or not TRT funds could be used for the recommended purpose.
Councilor Rick Mark said he was strongly in favor of postponing the ban date and also proposed having a work session on the topic for further discussion.
“We sometimes come up with these issues we hear in a city council meeting and somebody makes a resolution, then we vote and this is the sort of thing that I think needs to be talked through so we understand the impact and what the needs of the community are,” Mark said.
Councilor Mitch Parsons was also in favor of postponing the ban.
“Originally when we passed this I was the lone ‘no’ vote, and it wasn’t because I am for polystyrene,” he said. “It was because of the affect and the timing it was going to have on the restaurants. I still don’t think we’re there and I still don’t think a lot of these restaurants understand where they’re at quite yet either.”
Councilor Riley Hoagland then opposed both Mark and Parson’s comments and felt the year-long delay has given businesses more than enough time to prepare for the ban.
“Styrofoam is never going to stop being toxic. It’s been toxic from the beginning,” Hoagland said. “Portland banned styrofoam in the 80s. This has nothing to do with COVID or anything. If there’s a cost to the business, they can pass that cost on to the consumer. They can have a to-go fee of $2 to cover the cost of each container.”
Councilor Anne Marie Skinner agreed with Hoagland and said she gets takeout from about seven local restaurants and none of them use polystyerne containers. She did not want to extend the date.
Price also offered up a few thoughts.
“It’s an unfortunate kicking of the can in that, in our mind, as a committee, we came to you a year ago to talk about an idea we thought could be explored in how to fund this and apparently that sat there,” Price said. “That’s fine, it’s been a busy year, we totally get it. But, if whatever the future sustainability committee looks like in a year or two years has the same conversation with you… that would be unfortunate.”
Price said through his experience with small businesses, he would never advocate for something that would be detrimental to them and also believed that there could be someway to utilize TRT funds if needed.
Director of Explore Lincoln City, Ed Dreistadt, said they have had staff call several businesses around town to poll which ones were still using polystyrene.
“The good news is a lot of restaurants have made the transition,” Dreistadt said. “There’s been a movement in town to make the styrofoam go away and I think that’s probably been in anticipation of the ban.”
Dreistadt said his staff has also run into some language barriers through their research and suggested doing some outreach work to make sure everyone is aware of the ban. Ed also spoke about TRT funds and the proposed idea of city logo containers.
“I really see no marketing benefit whatsoever of putting our logo on a cardboard box that’s going to go from the restaurant, into a car, then into trash,” he said.
Dreistadt said the price would also increase for the to-go containers and wasn’t sure if businesses would even be interested since the city has not asked them.
Councilor Mark noted that the city voted not to include the input of the businesses in their original decision to make the ban and he said he would like to hear from businesses.
“I strongly oppose the use of styrofoam. It’s the implementation that has me concerned and it really bugs me when we vote here in city council to do something without considering all of the ramifications,” Mark said. “Let’s not just vote on something out of emotion cause it feels good.”
“Toxic material for the environment is always going to be toxic material for the environment,” Hoagland said. “We’ve had multiple work sessions about what styrofoam is in the world. This isn’t because it makes us feel good one way or the other, we’re talking about the toxicity of something.”
Dreistadt agreed with Hoagland’s remarks.
“Styrofoam is bad,” he said. “From everything I’ve read it does contain carcinogens, there’s some evidence that it will leach into your food. I think the time it spends in the environment before it finally decays is in the thousands of years… it definitely needs to go away. Not just here but statewide, nationwide and hopefully globally one of these days.”
However, Dreistadt advised city proceed with caution when it comes to using TRT funds. He was concerned with all the variables that come along with producing their own containers and hopes for an alternative option.
Skinner asked if two months was unrealistic to allow businesses to prepare. Dreistadt said it might be enough time to get rid of the current stock and find a replacement.
With that in mind, Skinner suggested keeping the effective date of April 1, but adding a grace period for businesses to use their supplies.
Appicello advised council amend the original ordinance to add a 90 day grace period. The motion was made and passed unanimously. Council also decided to not proceed with the Sustainability Committee’s recommendation of using TRT funds for city branded to-go containers.
