Lincoln City Parks and Recreation has many projects in progress. The department provided some updates to the Lincoln City Council on Monday, Jan. 24.
Director Jeanne Sprague said event coming up is the open space signage celebration and trail party at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at The Knoll, located at NW West Devils Lake Boulevard cul de sac. This is part of adding new interpretive trail maps, signage and wayfinding signs to open spaces.
“This is called interpretive signage,” Sprague said.
The signage includes a map and art provided by local artists. The art depicts wildlife you can see in that open space. The signage is funded in part by Travel Oregon grants.
Another project is a Teen Center. Sprague said two years ago, the department was approved to have an architectural plan put together for a Teen Center. The center will have its grand opening at 5 p.m. March 4. More information will be coming out soon.
A major project is Taft Park, which will address a recreation gap in Lincoln City. Phase one started last year with the purchase of the property, located at the former Taft Elementary School site.
“Pedestrian bridge connects Taft Park currently to a 61-space parking lot directly west,” Sprague said. “That was built by urban renewal.”
The parks department is currently in phase two, which includes surveys that need to be done before park design. Sprague said next year will be phase three of the project, which will include working with a landscape architect for final design.
“We also want to look at a restroom architect and look at lighting for the park,” Sprague said.
Phase four would follow, which includes breaking ground on construction.
“Flat topography is going to be a huge help in this development park,” Sprague said.
City council has received 54 comments regarding naming Taft Park. If someone wants to nominate a park name, they need to fill out an application through the department. The parks department sent out applications to those commentors. They received two applications back with two different names. A name will be chosen after park design is in place.
Sprague said $1,948 has been raised since December 2021 for the Lincoln City Dog Park. Construction was set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 25. The park should be open by this spring.
While the parks department is keeping things simple to start off, they are looking at adding more dog toys and amenities in the future. They cannot accept everything but thrive on donations, Sprague added.
