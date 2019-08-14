On Wednesday August 14, at about 5:15 p.m., Lincoln City Police 911 Center received a series of 911 calls from an individual claiming a spouse had been seriously assaulted by them and they were now holding hostages at a residence in the Roads End area.
The caller refused to talk with 911 Dispatchers or Officers except to give an address.
Lincoln City P.D. responded to the area and with the help of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department SWAT unit and Oregon State Police personnel, prepared for a rapid response to the residence.
While staging and positioning resources, LCPD Detectives, Lt. Cari Boyd of Oregon State Police, and 911 Dispatchers investigated the limited information. The investigation led to making contact with the people living at the residence and determined there was no threat. It appears at this time this was a hoax intended to intimidate the victims living at the home.
The Lincoln City Police are continuing the investigation and attempting to identify the perpetrator. If anyone has any information regarding this situation, they are asked to call Detective Lane at LCPD at 541-994-3636.
LCPD extends their appreciation for the multi-agency response, including members of the Lincoln County Major Crime Team, which is made up of detectives from LCPD, OSP, LCSO, Newport P.D., Toledo P.D., and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
