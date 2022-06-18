Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke has signed a proclamation making Tuesday, June 21, ASK Day. ASK encourages parents to ask questions about whether guns are accessible to their children.
The proclamation states:
“WHEREAS, Oregon Senate Bill 554b requires safe storage of firearms to prevent access by minors or unauthorized persons; and
WHEREAS, one in three American homes where children live contain guns; and
WHEREAS, the ASK (Asking Saves Kids) Campaign encourages parents to add one more safety question to conversations before their child visits other homes, "Is there an unlocked gun in your house?"; and
WHEREAS, the hope is that asking will become a common health and safety question; offering a real, immediate solution that all Americans can adopt to help protect their families and children from injury and death; and
WHEREAS, the power of the ASK Campaign is that it brings together all Americans concerned with the welfare of children, including gun owners, and makes the solution to gun violence a discussion about public safety; and
WHEREAS, the first day of summer, the season in which kids typically spend more time at the homes of friends and family, is designated as National ASK Day;
BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Lincoln City, Oregon, does proclaim June 21, 2022 to be "ASK Day."
