The City of Lincoln City is preparing for a major overhaul of the city’s comprehensive plan, presenting a unique opportunity for citizens to help determine the future of their coastal town.
City comprehensive plans are foundational documents of long-term city planning and zoning. They are documents that have lasting impact, seeing reviews and updates every five years now that Lincoln City has exceeded 10,000 in population. The current Lincoln City comprehensive plan was written in 1984, with only minor updates through 1998: https://www.lincolncity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/406/637666166957103928
Given the importance of the comprehensive plan in determining the long-term nature of Lincoln City, citizen input is vital.
“This is a once-in-two-decades opportunity,” said Anne Marie Skinner, Planning & Community Development director. “We’re hoping to hear from a good cross-section of our residents on what direction Lincoln City should take over the next 20 years.”
Plan elements to be discussed at input sessions are as follows:
•Housing
•Public Facilities & Services
•Transportation
•Coastal Shorelands
•Open Spaces
•Natural Resources
Public outreach sessions will be conducted by Lincoln City Planning & Community Development on the following dates:
DATE
TIME
LOCATION
May 4, 2022
10:00 – 11:30 AM
Driftwood Library
May 5, 2022
5:30 – 7:00 PM
City Council Chambers
May 7, 2022
10:00 – 11:30 AM
Oregon Coast Community College
May 10, 2022
10:00 – 11:30 AM
Driftwood Library
May 12, 2022
4:00 – 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
May 14, 2022
1:00 – 2:30 PM
Oregon Coast Community College
May 15, 2022
1:00 – 2:30 PM
Driftwood Library
May 16, 2022
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Driftwood Library
Input session addresses:
•Council Chambers, 3rd floor of City Hall, 801 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City
•Driftwood Library, 2nd floor of City Hall, 801 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City
•Oregon Coast Community College, 3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City
Lincoln City Planning & Community Development is responsible for land use planning, as well as reviewing applications to ensure compliance with planning and zoning requirements in the Lincoln City Municipal Code. The department also administers the vacation rental dwelling program, floodplain management, structural and mechanical permitting and inspection services. Additionally, the department advises the planning commission and city council on land use and special projects, and assists the public with land-use and building-related questions.
