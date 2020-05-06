On April 26, at about 6:55 p.m., McMinnville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Explorer in the 1700 block of SW Highway 18 in McMinnville.
During the traffic stop, a McMinville officer deployed his narcotics detection canine Tucker. Tucker indicated the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was searched and approximately 60.5 grams of methamphetamine was located, along with packaging materials, a scale and drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Brown, 36, and Natasha Wiley, 27, both from Lincoln City, were arrested on charges of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine ($10,000) and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine ($7,500).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.