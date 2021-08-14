The City of Lincoln City is accepting applications for the listed volunteer board and committee positions.
Applications are available on the City website, www.lincolncity.org, under the “Boards and Committees” menu.
You can also request more information by contacting the City Recorder at cityrecorder@lincolncity.org.
The Budget Committee (meets the spring of each year, at the Lincoln Square Complex) has (1) three year position available for a City Resident.
The Budget Committee is a seven-member committee, which makes recommendations to the City Council on the City’s budget.
The Driftwood Public Library Board (meets the 1st Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Fischer Room)has (1) three year position available for a High School Student residing in LCSD-North
The Library Board provides and makes accessible to all residents of the City, library and information services suitable to persons of all ages.
The Public Arts Committee (meets the third Wednesday of the month in the Lincoln City Culinary Center at 4:15 p.m.) has (1) three year term position available for City residents and/or Urban Growth Boundary residents
The purpose of the Public Arts Committee is to improve the quality of life in the city by allowing residents and visitors to view and interact with art in public places.
The Lincoln City Planning Commission (meets the first and third Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Square Complex has (2) four year term volunteer position available for (1) City Residents and (1) UGB/City Resident.
The Lincoln City Planning Commission is a seven-member citizen advisory body appointed by the City Council. Planning Commissioners are registered voters and generally live inside the city limits; however, up to two members may live outside the city limits but inside the urban growth boundary.
No more than two members may have the same occupation. Commissioners serve for four-year terms.
Generally, the Planning Commission is responsible for assisting the City Council in developing and revising the city’s comprehensive plan and development standards that implement the plan (such as the zoning and subdivision ordinances).
The Commission also makes decisions on land use matters such as subdivisions, conditional use permits, planned unit developments, and variances.
The Planning Commission occasionally participates in joint work sessions on special topics with the City Council.
The city provides all Planning Commissioners with a laptop computer to use during their term. Planning staff and the city attorney provide initial and on-going training to commissioners. To aid the planning commissioners in their deliberations, city staff prepares a report of background information, analysis, and recommendations for each matter the Commission considers, and sends it to the commissioners several days in advance of the meeting.
