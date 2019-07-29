On Monday, July 22, the Keizer Police Department arrested a Lincoln City woman for allegedly stealing $70,000 from a couple in the Keizer area.
Jody Collins, 52, has been charged with four counts of first-degree theft, five counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and two counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
The charges stem from the span of Jan. 1, 2015 to Aug. 1, 2017, in which Collins took a minimum of $68,000 in money and property from Dorothea and EJ Strandberg, according to court documents.
After the alleged theft, documents revealed that Collins purchased a 1979 Bayliner boat and a 2009 Toyota truck.
Collins is currently being held at the Marion County Jail, with a bail set at $340,000. She is listed as a flight risk and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Collins is due back in court Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m.
