Lincoln County Public Health announced today another positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to 4 confirmed cases. This individual is in their 30s, had no known contact with a confirmed case, so the case is being investigated as a community-acquired case. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“We are receiving a lot of questions about why we are not releasing city specific information about cases and the main reason is for patient privacy. Beyond that, we realize there have been limitations with testing and that it is unlikely that everyone who has COVID-19 has been tested,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health. “In order to best protect you and your loved ones, please ask yourself, ‘What would I do differently if I knew there was a case in my city?’ and then take those actions to keep yourself as safe as possible.”
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure to the virus. This is why social distancing and staying at home as much as possible is crucial at this time. For the latest information, guidelines, and resources for those effected, go to Lincoln County’s website www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid or call 541-265-0621.
If you have symptoms and think you need testing, contact your doctor. Testing is done at providers’ discretion and does not require approval from public health. As more testing is done, we expect to find more cases in the community. You can find up-to-date numbers on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon at healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
