A 99-year-old woman is Lincoln County’s fifth reported local COVID-19 related death. She died July 9 at her residence and had underlying medical conditions.
Public Health also announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings the current count to 363 cases. 10 of the cases are presumptive, Public Health said.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 389 cases today statewide, which brings the state total to 11,188.
"Today’s case count is the highest total daily case count since the onset of the pandemic," State Health Officials said in their daily report. "The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. Newly diagnosed cases are being interviewed now."
Lincoln County has had eight hospitalizations and five deaths as of July 9. Lincoln County Public Health also reported today that 17 of those cases have fully recovered and they have a total of 5,003 negative tests.
OHA released their weekly COVID-19 report yesterday that includes locations of outbreaks across the state. Lincoln County's largest outbreak at the Pacific Seafood fish plant in Newport, has held steady at 181 total cases, the last reported on June 30.
Lincoln County's second largest outbreak is located at Avamere Rehabilitation of Newport. The facility has had a total of 28 cases and two reported deaths, according to OHA's Wednesday report.
Currently, there has not been any new reported workplace outbreaks in Lincoln County during July. The weekly report also includes case counts by zip codes. Lincoln City's zip code (97367) accounts for 12 total cases, per the report. Newport's zip code (97365) accounts for 298 total cases.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center or Samaritan Health. Contact information listed below.
There are three situations where you must quarantine. We ask that workplaces support employees who are required to quarantine and not ask them to go to work in these situations. Supports are in place for people who must isolate, and we will be reaching out to all known close contacts and confirmed cases. If you have questions about this, please contact our call center at 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
The three situations where people need to self-isolate and quarantine are:
- Confirmed COVID-19 test
- Close contact of positive case (within 6 feet for over 15 minutes)
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include cough, chills, fever, sore throat, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of sense of taste or smell. New symptoms recently announced include loss of appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.
Below is a description of quarantine and isolation guidelines for confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts. According to the Oregon Health Authority, testing above and beyond this guidance is neither recommended nor should it be required. That is, once a case has met criteria for discontinuation of isolation, or a contact has completed their quarantine period, they should not be required to test negative before returning to work.
Once close contacts and positive cases meet the criteria for discontinuation of quarantine and isolation, they may return to their regular lives. Additional testing is not recommended
Lincoln County staff and partners are making calls to close contacts of confirmed cases. Some of these calls may look like they come from an unknown number. If you don’t answer, they will leave a message. Please call them back as soon as you can.
Local public and tribal health authorities will never ask for your social security number, credit card number, bank account or billing information, or immigration status. (Note: Information will not be shared with immigration authority or law enforcement. Getting tested or getting treatment for COVID-19 will not affect your ability to get permanent residency in the U.S.)
