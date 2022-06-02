Lincoln County approved Wednesday, May 25, an ordinance that amends mass gatherings in Lincoln County. The ordinance takes effect immediately.
On Aug. 16, 2017, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance related to small gatherings, outdoor mass gatherings and extended outdoor mass gatherings permits. The purpose of the ordinance was to establish reasonable health and safety rules for outdoor gatherings of large groups of people for extended periods of time.
Jerry Herbage, assistant county counsel, said this is the second reading of the ordinance regarding amendments to mass gatherings.
“The board members have asked that this be adopted as an emergency,” Herbage said. “I think the reason – and the board could elaborate – is that it is still possible that there could be a request for one of these gatherings during this year.”
If that was the case, the additional provisions would not kick in for 90 days, after most of the summer events. Some of the major changes in the ordinances are to establish more due process.
“The board wants those additional protective measures to be in effect,” Herbage said. “We removed the language saying this would be in effective 90 days after passage.”
The ordinance will take effect upon its passage.
Another change in the ordinance includes, for extended mass gatherings, the organizer must show that permits required have been granted, the gathering is compatible with existing land use, and to show that the gathering will not materially alter the stability of the overall land use pattern of the area, Herbage added. Extended mass gatherings are the most involved of the three types of gatherings.
“We’ve gone through the changes that are proposed in some detail on May 11,” Herbage said. “The difference is much of it has to do with more due process.”
