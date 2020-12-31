On Wednesday, December 30, Lincoln County Public Health and Pacific West Ambulance (PWA) received their first shipment of the Moderna COVID19 vaccine. Public Health received 100 doses, and PWA received 400.
Both agencies are working together to ensure that Emergency Medical Services (EMS), first responders and law enforcement personnel receive the first dose of the vaccine. PWA and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began vaccinating emergency medical personnel on Thursday December 31, 2020. Samaritan Health Services will be finishing up their first doses for all hospital staff by the end of next week and will start the second doses January 11, 2021.
A Multi-Agency Coordination Group (MACG) has been set up to plan and prioritize vaccine distribution for the first group in Phase 1a. The group includes representatives from Law Enforcement, the Hospital System, Emergency Management, Public Health, Ambulances, and First Responders. As the county moves through the priority levels set by the Oregon Health Authority, additional community partners will be brought into the group.
Currently, only Phase 1a Group 1 is being scheduled for vaccination. This includes EMS, Fire, Hospital, Law Enforcement, Memory Care, Skilled Nurse Facility, Tribal Health Programs, Urgent care. Traditional Health Care Workers working in any of the settings above, and Health Care Interpreters working in any of the above. Lincoln County Emergency Management and Public Health are facilitating prioritization, vaccine distribution and administration, and have sent surveys to all agency partners in Phase 1a Group 1.
Once all of Phase 1a-Group 1 people are vaccinated, the survey and invite to vaccinate will be sent to those in Phase 1a-Group 2. This group includes Adult Foster Homes (including behavioral health adult foster homes), Assisted Living Facility, Department of Corrections, Group Homes for Developmental Disabilities, Hospice Program, Licensed Community Based Structured Housing Facilities, Licensed Residential Behavioral Health Treatment Settings, Long Term Care Facilities, Mobile Crisis Care (including Assertive Community Treatment), Oregon Youth Authority (Facilities and Residential Programs), Residential Care Facility, Secure Transport / Transport Custody Providers, Traditional Health Care Workers and Health Care Interpreters working in any of the above settings.
Lincoln County Public Health anticipates receiving at least 100 doses each week for priority distribution. It is unknown when the distribution from the Oregon Health Authority will increase. Public Health has set up a vaccine monitoring site so the public can know when vaccines arrive and what phase is eligible to sign up. You can follow the progress here: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine.
