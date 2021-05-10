After delays due to COVID and last year’s wildfires, two public workshops with 275 participants and more than 200 public comments, Lincoln County Commissioners indicated agreement in their intent to make changes to the current Short Term Rental (STR) program.
At the May 5 regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, County Counsel Wayne Belmont sought specific direction regarding amendments to the short-term rental code from the commissioners.
“There is no singular change you would make in the code that will have more impact on the ancillary issues that we have, which are parking, garbage and noise,” County Counsel Wayne Belmont said of reducing occupancy.
Belmont cited the most recent census data showing 2.25 persons per household in Lincoln County. Current STR regulations allow for an average of 8.3 persons in the approximately 585 STRs — 7.8 persons per dwelling in septic served areas, he told the commissioners. Reducing the number of persons in a home to closer to the average number of household size in the area should lessen the problems presented by STRs, he said.
Board Chair Doug Hunt, Commissioners Claire Hall and Kaety Jacobson voiced support for reducing the occupancy in STRs located in unincorporated Lincoln County from three guests per bedroom plus two to two guests per bedroom plus two. Jacobson pointed out that occupancy needs to be connected to septic capability.
Belmont also sought direction from the commissioners regarding a cap or limit on the number of STRs.
“I am more in favor of an area-based cap than just an overall number,” Jacobson responded. “I’m not a fan of having the license transfer to another owner,” she added, also indicating a preference for a lottery rather than a waiting list.
“I would envision some kind of sub-area caps,” Board Chair Doug Hunt agreed. “I would be in favor of some sort of percentage of STRs.”
Hall also supported limiting STRs. “It is a basic law of economics. Anything that reduces the housing supply takes a home out of long term ownership or rental market can contribute to our affordable housing shortage,” she said. “It’s about quality of life in residential neighborhoods,” she said emphatically. “When you see the majority of a neighborhood become primarily non-owner-occupied homes, I think that has a lot of negative connotations.”
Brian Crawford, Lincoln County senior environmental health specialist, told the commissioners that the failure rate for STRs is roughly 50 percent higher than that of residential septics. The main cause of failure, he said, was hydraulic overloading — too many gallons per day per system.
“Those surge events can lead to groundwater contamination,” Crawford said. He further explained that periods of no use followed by heavy use cause septic failure.
“I do want to see proposed changes in code regarding STR septic systems,” Hall commented. “In a perfect world we’d be providing greater oversight to all septics… given the particular vulnerabilities to septics,” she said.
“There are cases we don’t even know what is in the ground,” Planning Director Onno Husing told the commissioners. “Facts are clear that vacation rentals, for all sorts of reasons, place tremendous demands on (septic) systems.”
Before requiring an existing system evaluation report and implementing an ongoing mechanism to review the system, Belmont was directed to inquire with service providers to determine their capacity.
Jacobson, who accompanied Crawford on recent septic inspections said, “I want to make sure that we create a rule that is able to be followed. With most of the unincorporated areas of the county using septic systems, Jacobson added that she would like the county to “get a better handle on septic systems on non-STRs.”
The commissioners also indicated support for creating an administrative process to hear and address complaints in addition to code enforcement currently in place.
Action by the board is expected in June.
