The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners announced this week they are shifting their focus and resources to recovery and rebuilding following the destruction caused by the Echo Mountain Complex fire.
At their regularly scheduled Sept. 28 meeting, the Commissioners discussed several topics regarding recovery. First, starting with temporary housing for displaced residents of North Lincoln County.
The Red Cross continues to have over 380 individuals in motels throughout Lincoln County and is serving them about 400 meals a day. Several motel vouchers are expected to expire between Oct. 5-10, but the Commissioners announced they are pushing to have this extended. Housing has become priority number one for both short-term and long-term according to the Commissioners.
“I think it’s important to note that much of the housing that was destroyed was workforce housing, which we all know is terribly short in our county,” Commissioner Doug Hunt said. “If you look at what happened in California, particularly in the Paradise fire, the demographics were similar to what we see in Lincoln County and 10 percent of the houses have been rebuilt within a year. So that would mean, roughly, 30 homes would be rebuilt here in a year from now. That concerns me greatly.”
Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson said that is their biggest concern, getting homes rebuilt quickly. However, the Commissioners said the State Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will soon be going to work on cleanup. The first step will be a household hazardous waste collection event to take care of things like damaged paint, ammunition and propane tanks. This should happen in a couple of weeks and will help make things safer for the larger cleanup. Lincoln County will also be looking to secure a post-fire hazard mitigation grant. This will help deal with runoff, landslides and dangerous debris flowing into streams.
Jacobson plans to tackle water issues while working with the Oregon Health Authority. In the Echo Mountain Area, the Commissioners said they have one public water system, eight community systems and numerous private wells.
“Some systems are in different stages of repair and recovery, and we’re going to monitor, advocate and support this important work in any way we can,” Commissioner Claire Hall said following Monday’s meeting.
The Lincoln County planning department has begun work on mapping and creating signage for septic drain fields. This will deter contractors or property owners from driving heavy equipment over drain fields and damaging them, creating additional repair issues.
Finally, Jacobson noted a number of local nonprofits have been going above and beyond to help victims of the wildfire during this time. Jacobson hopes the County can provide them with some financial support.
“I would like to take some dollars out of our existing social service nonprofit pot that we have and do a interim emergency grant process,” Jacobson said. “Something that will make it easy for those nonprofits who are providing a direct service.”
Normally, Lincoln County offers grants to local nonprofit social service agencies each spring. However, the Commissioners all agreed to open the program for a special round of funding specifically for fire relief.
“We asked our finance director to review the budget, and we’ll work out a dollar amount and application process as soon as we can,” Commissioner Hall said.
