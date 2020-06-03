Lincoln County Public Health announced four more confirmed COVID-19 cases today and one new presumptive positive.
This brings the current case count to 20 confirmed and two presumptive for a total of 22 cases. Due to state website updating procedures, the OHA website may not match the local case reporting and could show fewer cases.
the four new cases are as follows:
- Person in their 70s, not hospitalized and was a close contact of an already confirmed case. This case was previously reported as presumptive positive, and is not connected to an outbreak.
- Person in their 40s, not hospitalized and a close contact of an already confirmed case.
- Person is in their 30s, not hospitalized, no known contact with a confirmed case so this is considered community-spread.
- Person is in their 20s, not hospitalized, no known contact with a confirmed case, so this is considered community-spread.
Public Health strongly encourages the public to follow the OHA guidelines:
Stay home if you are sick.
To avoid exposure to COVID-19, people who are at risk for severe complications (over age 60 or have underlying medical conditions) should stay home even if you feel well.
If you become symptomatic (cough, fever, shortness of breath) while in public, please return home and self-isolate immediately. Contact your health care provider if you need medical attention.
Practice good hand hygiene with frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (60-95% alcohol content).
Cover coughs/sneezes with elbow or tissue. If you use a tissue, immediately discard tissue in garbage and your wash hands.
Avoid touching your face.
Practice physical distancing of at least six (6) feet between you and people who you do not live with.
Use cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public. As Oregon is reopening and restrictions are being lifted on businesses and public spaces, it may be difficult to ensure that you can stay six (6) feet away from others at all times. Please review Mask and Face Covering Guidance for Business, Transit and the Public.
Stay close to home. Avoid overnight trips and minimize other non-essential travel, including recreational day trips to destinations outside the community where you live. Travel the minimum distance needed to obtain essential services; in rural areas, residents may have to travel greater distances for essential services, while in urban areas, residents may only need to travel a few miles for those services.
You can find more information at www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid
