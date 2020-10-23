On Sept. 30, the Toledo Police Department, with the assistance of the Newport Police Department and the Lincoln City Police Department, executed a search warrant on NW Spring Street Unit #1 in Newport as the result of an investigation into the ongoing delivery of controlled substances by Corben Mead and his significant other, Hayley Magarian-Benson.
During this search warrant, Mead was the only person located in the residence. Inside the residence, officers located quantities of individually packaged heroin and methamphetamine along with additional packaging material, digital gram scales, records indicating the sale of controlled substances, numerous prohibited weapons and other paraphernalia items.
At the time of the search warrant, Mead was on active parole and had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The Newport Police Department also had probable cause to arrest Mead on numerous charges related to a vehicle pursuit which occurred in late August of 2020. Despite the significant amount of charges against Mead, the Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge Mead, citing capacity issues related to COVID-19 protocols.
Mead was ultimately issued criminal citations for Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Manufacture of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon X 5. Mead was set to be arraigned on these charges on October 26.
The Toledo Police Department learned that soon after the search warrant was served and Mead was cited and released, Mead and Magarian-Benson continued to actively possess and deliver controlled substances.
On October 22, the Toledo Police Department obtained and executed search warrants at on NW Spring Street in Newport and on SW Cupola Drive in South Beach, Mead and Magarian-Benson were the subjects of these search warrants.
During the execution of the search warrants, officers located quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, along with packaging materials, a digital gram scale, records indicating the sales of controlled substances, currency related to the sales of controlled substances and numerous paraphernalia items.
Magarian-Benson’s three year old child was present during the search warrant issued at the residence in South Beach. The child was taken into protective custody and released to a sober family member.
The Toledo Police Department was once again assisted by the Newport Police Department and the Lincoln City Police Department during the execution of these search warrants.
Mead was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Mead is expected to be arraigned on all charges from these incidents today (October 23).
Magarian-Benson was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Unlawful Possession Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Manufacture of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Child Neglect I and Child Neglect II. Magarian-Benson is expected to be arraigned on all charges from these incidents today (October 23).
A third individual, Joseph Lusk, was contacted during the search warrants served on October 22. Lusk was found to be in possession of heroin and had active felony warrants for Failure to Appear and Unlawful Delivery of Heroin.
The Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge Lusk and he was issued criminal citations for Unlawful Possession of Heroin and Frequenting a Place where Controlled Substances are used and sold.
These search warrants were developed in part by citizens reporting suspicious behavior consistent with the possession and delivery of controlled substances. The Toledo Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious drug behavior to Sgt. Pitcher at 541-336-5555.
