Lincoln County recorded its first COVID-19 related death this week.
A 68-year-old man is Lincoln County’s first reported death and was Oregon’s 191st death. The person died on June 16 in his residence and tested positive posthumously on June 17, according to Lincoln County Public Health.
The man was previously reported as not having any underlying medical conditions, by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). On June 23, OHA reported new information, stating that he did have underlying medical conditions, but did not specify what that entails.
“This is a very sad day for all of us in the county,” Health Department Director, Rebecca Austen said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends for their loss. This virus is extremely dangerous and despite the inconvenience it has posed for all of us, we cannot take it lightly.”
Public Health said it is vitally important for community members to continue to use caution and follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We can help keep ourselves and our community safe by continuing to wash hands, staying home when sick - this includes trips to the store, laundromat, or to work -maintaining at least six feet distance from others and wearing a face covering," Austen said.
Public Health also announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which added to the over 50 cases reported this past weekend. As of Monday, Lincoln County’s count is at 292 confirmed positive cases. Public Health has also recorded 3,709 negative tests as of Monday with seven hospitalizations and 11 recoveries.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center or Samaritan Health.
