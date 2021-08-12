Spectacular harbor views, good food and a stimulating mix-and-mingle will be on the agenda as the Lincoln County Democrats hold their annual summer picnic on Sunday, August 15, 12:30 to 3 p.m. on the outdoor patio of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 S.E. Bay Boulevard on the Newport Bayfront.
The picnic—the first in-person gathering of Lincoln County Democrats since the start of the pandemic-- is open to all Democrats, regardless of their past participation in the organization, who have an interest in becoming more involved in Lincoln County’s public affairs.
The picnic is a potluck event. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish of their choosing. Soft drinks will be provided. Admission is free. A raffle will be held offering concert tickets, vintage wine and other valuable prizes.
Although the event will be informal, elected officials have been invited to attend and the gathering will offer a good opportunity for Democrats to meet, become more familiar with each other and the issues that are of concern to Lincoln County voters.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, overlooking Port Dick Five and Newport’s commercial fishing fleet, houses a major museum featuring maritime-related exhibits and art.
Picnic guests will have access to the attractions of the Heritage Center, which recently inaugurated a new pedestrian pathway and parking access. Off-street parking for the event is free, but guests are encouraged to car-pool.
The Lincoln County Democratic Party promotes the interests of the Democratic Party in Oregon and Lincoln County.
It works for the election of Democratic candidates and the furtherance of Democratic principles while providing links between Democratic voters, the Democratic party and government.
