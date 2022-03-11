An adult in custody of the Lincoln County Jail assaulted a deputy on March 2 in a direct supervision housing unit by striking the deputy in the head twice from behind. The deputy responded to the strikes by taking control of the adult in custody with the assistance of another deputy in the housing unit.
Newport Police Department responded and investigated the assault. The adult in custody, Jeffrey Owen Stamps, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and harassment. In addition to the new charges, he is being held in custody on an additional case charging resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree, escape in the second degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer and Interfering with a Peace Officer, he has been in custody on these charges since Dec. 10, 2020.
The deputy assaulted sought medical care, is recovering.
