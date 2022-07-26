Lincoln County proclaimed July 17-23 as National Pretrial Services Week in Lincoln County during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 20. The pretrial program puts together a recommendation of release from jail.
The proclamation states that pretrial staff members are an essential part of the criminal justice system. They uphold the law, while recognizing the right of the public to be safe guarded from criminal activity. Staff members are responsible for monitoring clients while in the community. They provide services and referrals for clients.
“Pretrial staff members work in partnership with community agencies,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson read of the proclamation. “Pretrial staff members promote prevention, intervention and advocacy.”
Jeff Hoey, pretrial specialist at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, gave an update on how the program is going. When adults in custody come to the jail, the program puts together a recommendation for release to the judge.
“During the interview process, we also verify information and give it the judge so the judge can make a well-informed decision,” Hoey said. “If that client is not released at the arraignment initially, we’ll go do a second look to try to identify some of the barriers that are holding them in custody and potentially make another recommendation.”
If a client cannot go home, the program will identify if they need a hotel or a pretrial house. They also meet with clients who have been issued a citation that are not lodged in jail.
“We do receive copies of those citations,” Hoey said. “If they have contact information, we reach out to them.”
The program’s system has robocall features by text and calling, which provides reminders of appointments.
Hoey said the program recommends levels of monitoring to the judge. There are urine samples, GPS tracking and alcohol monitoring available.
“Since the opening of our program in October of 2018, we’ve had a total of 10,505 cases that have been open,” Hoey said. “There have been 5,500 cases closed with a successful outcome, 3,300 closed unsuccessful.”
The high number of unsuccessful closings were related to COVID-19. The program has made significant efforts and are seeing a downward trend now, Hoey added. An unsuccessful closing is if the client did not show up for a court date or violated conditions.
If a client is unsuccessful, Hoey reaches out to them. It is not a one and done, he added. Hoey said building a relationship with clients and helping set up reminders helps them be successful.
The program offers pretrial housing.
“We currently have five down there,” Hoey said of how many people are housed. “It’s a nine-bed facility.”
There are more rules at the house that the clients have to follow. The program has also helped with the crowding issue at the jail.
Sheriff Curtis Landers said the vision of a pretrial program took off in 2017 with training. The program was opened in 2018. Landers said having pretrial services when jails were limited during COVID-19 was helpful.
One of the barriers the pretrial service program faces is behavioral health issues, Landers added. The program tries to reduce barriers as much as possible. The program has solid relationships with drug and alcohol counselors. Counselors are available for clients.
