Lincoln County proclaimed July 17-23 as National Pretrial Services Week in Lincoln County during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 20. The pretrial program puts together a recommendation of release from jail.

The proclamation states that pretrial staff members are an essential part of the criminal justice system. They uphold the law, while recognizing the right of the public to be safe guarded from criminal activity. Staff members are responsible for monitoring clients while in the community. They provide services and referrals for clients.

