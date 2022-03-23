Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed at a meeting Wednesday, March 16, an update to the Ambulance Service Area ordinance. The board will make a decision at the March 30 meeting.
The Lincoln County Ambulance Service Review Committee is responsible for review of the Ambulance Service Area (ASA) Plan every five years and make recommendations for improvements to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners are to review the recommended revisions and approve as appropriate.
Kristin Yuille, county counsel, said this ordinance includes amendments to the Lincoln County code. The update increases the notice of discontinued service in a service area to 180 days.
“I want to clarify because there was some discussion of who is responsible over what,” Yuille said. “In Oregon, a county is responsible for the local EMS system.”
This includes how responses are made, Yuille added. Counties are responsible for a 911 system and what occurs and how it occurs when an ambulance is dispatched to a scene. Once the ambulance arrives to a scene and the person needs to be transported, the care of the individual would be transferred to the ambulance company.
“Currently, we are going through the process of assigning new ASA areas,” Yuille said. “The current contracts will expire June 30 of this year.”
That application process will likely begin next month. There are currently five ASA zones in Lincoln County: North Lincoln County, Depoe Bay area, central Lincoln County, Waldport area, and Yachats area.
The ordinance will be brought back before the commissioners on Wednesday, March 30, for the second reading.
