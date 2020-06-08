After months of low case numbers for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Lincoln County, the total skyrocketed by 124 over the weekend due to an outbreak at the Pacific Seafood plant in Newport.
But according to Lincoln County health officials, the county has been expecting something like this and said they are prepared to handle it.
Lincoln County Public Health along with other county officials held a press briefing June 8 to discuss the outbreak in Newport and what they have been doing to prepare and what they are doing to handle the situation.
“Lincoln County began preparing for COVID-19 over 100 days ago,” Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. "Our early efforts included advanced planning… which included preparing for a mass surge and gathering PPE. These are plans you create and hope you never have to use.”
Director of Lincoln County Health Department, Rebecca Austen, described the outbreak as serious during the meeting and walked those virtually attending through the timeline of events. On June 2, Public Health received their first confirmed case related to Pacific Seafood. They immediately started doing a case investigation and contact tracing. On June 3, additional cases were confirmed and an outbreak was declared by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
On June 5, Pacific Seafood hired a private contractor to test all its employees, which included 376 workers. On June 7, results were received by Public Health and 124 cases were confirmed. The seafood plant has since closed and deep cleaning and sanitizing is underway.
“The number one thing we want our community to know is if they are in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they should isolate themselves now,” Austen said. “Do not go to work, or go out shopping, even if you feel fine.”
Austen said it will take some time for Public Health to contact everyone who may have been in connection to a confirmed case. The county is conducting case investigations, which includes providing instructions on isolation for confirmed cases and their families, finding out what their needs are, and generating lists of people who have been in contact with a confirmed case for past 14 days.
“Now more than ever it’s critical that we be kind to each other,” Austen said. “We also need to be wearing a face covering, stay six feet apart from each other and wash our hands frequently.”
A major concern for rural communities during the pandemic has been the need for resources to handle a potential outbreak. But according to Health Officer Dr. David Long, Lincoln County has plenty of hospital capacity, ICU beds, ventilators and adequate Person Protective Equipment. The only thing they are working to get more of from Samaritan Health Services and OHA is contact tracers.
Long also said that a surge was anticipated and that they expect case counts to fluctuate throughout the reopening process.
“This county has done really well over the past three months, we’ve kept our rates way down,” Long said. “Waking up yesterday and hearing the news of 124 cases at Pacific Seafood was a shock to many of us.
“This is a great community. We will continue to come together and get through this in a very positive way.”
OHA stated June 7 that the outbreak was a low risk to the community, due to the fact that it was a concentrated group of people with a positivity rate. Dr. Paul Cieslack from OHA said, for that reason, they believe the outbreak will be relatively contained.
“It’s obviously in the community,” Cieslack said. “There’s no need for people to run to get tested. We know there’s a certain amount of virus out there.”
Cieslack urged the community to continue to follow the CDC safety guidelines. He also stated that there is not a risk from the Pacific Seafood food itself, per CDC research.
Cieslack noted that 95 percent of the positive cases at Pacific Seafood were asymptomatic individuals and that the large number of case counts across the state are from concentrated outbreaks, due to testing more asymptomatic people. Additionally, Public Health stated that the current outbreak should not have an impact on Lincoln County’s Phase I status in the Governor’s Reopening Oregon plan.
Pacific Seafood’s use of seasonal workers came up during the meeting and Public Health fielded questions about preventative measures. Austen said Public Health had been in contact with Pacific Seafood before the outbreak about testing plans that never came to fruition. She also said seasonal workers were not tested before beginning their jobs at the seafood plant, however, new employees are being tested now.
“I find it incredibly disheartening that there is a blame the victim mentality circling around our community,” Jacobson said regarding the outbreak. “These workers and their families need the support from our community right now, more than ever.”
The county will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 in Lincoln County.
