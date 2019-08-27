The following message is from Lincoln County District Attorney Michelle Branam:
I will be transitioning my work in Lincoln County and leaving the office of the District Attorney. Effective September 11, 2019 the Oregon Attorney General’s Office will be appointed to act as the County District Attorney. The Governor’s office will then convene an appointment committee to locate the next Lincoln County District Attorney.
As the elected District Attorney of Lincoln County it has been my great honor to serve. The District Attorney’s office has made a number of positive advances while I have held this office. With the very hard work of the entire staff, we were able to digitize our file system. This transition assisted our office to become more efficient and to more readily meet archiving requirements. We have expanded our child support enforcement capacity with a new remote location. Our office, along with community partners have designed a program to give every child who has witnessed domestic violence the opportunity to be forensically interviewed in a safe location. This reduces trauma on children as well as helping to keep them safe in the future. We have litigated many high profile cases. My focus has always been to make sure victims of crime are assisted through the criminal justice system with as much information and support as possible. Whether you are a criminal defendant or a crime victim, you meet the District Attorney’s Office staff on one of your worst days. We have an obligation to take that responsibility seriously. Our team has acquired grants, assisted in programming and supported the Lincoln County Drug Court team. We have received funding to begin a pre-file program, designed to divert low level drug offenders out of the criminal justice system. I have worked collaboratively with the very dedicated law enforcement leaders in Lincoln County. The Chiefs and Sheriff are clearly committed to maintaining our quality of life in Lincoln County. I am thankful I had the opportunity to work to promote safety and well-being in Lincoln County.
I am proud of the current Lincoln County District Attorney’s office team. We have had the fortune of attracting a very skilled set of trial attorneys. This group works incredibly well together. On a daily basis, they cover Court, criminal filings and brainstorm best outcomes for crime victims. Whoever is appointed to the office of Lincoln County District Attorney will be joining a dynamic and dedicated office. It has been my pleasure, and a career highlight to be the Lincoln County District Attorney. I am looking forward to my next challenge but will always be grateful for the time I spent working with the people of the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.