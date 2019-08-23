Lincoln County recently learned that it may have been affected by a data security incident.
The County immediately launched an investigation and engaged cyber security experts to assist with it. The investigation preliminarily determined that the incident did not affect any personal information, but additional review is underway.
County employees have been informed of the investigation and the County is taking a number of steps to increase security as a result of the experience.
