The executive board of the U DA MAN Fishing Tournament has made the difficult decision to cancel the October tournament for the second year in a row.
"We had multiple deciding factors to consider," Tournament Organizers said in a press release. "One factor in the decision is the continued low returns of Chinook salmon to the Yaquina River system. As stewards for this complex river system, we do not want to put additional fishing pressure on the depleted stocks of Chinook Salmon."
A secondary factor in making the decision was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, it is unknown what opening phase Lincoln County will be in by October.
"Our tournament can bring 200 plus people together and currently there is no assurance we would be able to properly socially distance at the venue we use at the Port of Newport facility at the South Beach Marina complex," Organizers said. "A third factor in our decision, and one we all felt was even more important than whether or not we could have a large gathering, was the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy in our local community."
Organizers stated that a vast majority of their sponsors are small businesses that were either entirely closed or whom were only able to stay open with severe restrictions on them. All these businesses, and the families they support, suffered great economic loss.
"We could not justify asking for donations from these local vendors in their time of need," Organizers said.
The group listed their most recent sponsors and encourages everyone in the communities to shop local and help rebuild our economy.
"We hope to return with our tournament in 2021 and look forward to seeing you then! Please shop local and help rebuild our economy in Lincoln County!"
The group listed their most recent sponsors and encourages everyone in the communities to shop local and help rebuild our economy.
