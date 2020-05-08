Ballot Box No 5.jpg
Courtesy Photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Dana Jenkins, Lincoln County Clerk, would like to remind all registered voters to vote their ballot and mail it in by May 12. Drop Sites are also available until 8 p.m. on May 19.

This election is the Oregon Primary Election. Oregon has closed primary elections which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote on partisan positions. All other voters vote on nonpartisan positions only. The deadline to change your party for this election was on April 28, 2020.

If you are a registered Democrat, your ballot will have a green bar across the top and you will be voting for Democratic and Nonpartisan candidates. If you are a registered Republican, your ballot will have a yellow bar across the top and you will be voting for Republican and Nonpartisan candidates.

If you are registered in any other party or not a member of a party, your ballot will be all white and you will be voting for Nonpartisan candidates only.

If you need to drop your ballot off at an Official Drop Site (recommended after May 12), the following drop sites are available until 8 p.m. on May 19:

Lincoln City Drive-up Drop Box:

Lincoln City City Hall – located in the lower parking lot under the City Hall.

Lincoln County Courthouse Drive-up Drop Box in Newport:

Lincoln County Courthouse – located in rear parking lot at the east end of the second row of parking.

Toledo Drive-up Drop Box:

Toledo Police Station – located at the exit of the police station parking lot.

Waldport Drive-up Drop Box:

Waldport City Hall – located at the exit of the city hall parking lot.

Newport City Hall

Use outside water payment (and ballot) box turn between bus stop and Chevron in front of Newport City Hall

Depoe Bay City Hall

Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall

Siletz City Hall

Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall

Yachats City Hall

Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall

Eddyville Community Church

May 19 ONLY (Election Day Only)

10:00am - 8:00pm

If you have any questions, please call the Lincoln County Clerk at 265-4131.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you been closely following Lincoln County's primary races?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.