Dana Jenkins, Lincoln County Clerk, would like to remind all registered voters to vote their ballot and mail it in by May 12. Drop Sites are also available until 8 p.m. on May 19.
This election is the Oregon Primary Election. Oregon has closed primary elections which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote on partisan positions. All other voters vote on nonpartisan positions only. The deadline to change your party for this election was on April 28, 2020.
If you are a registered Democrat, your ballot will have a green bar across the top and you will be voting for Democratic and Nonpartisan candidates. If you are a registered Republican, your ballot will have a yellow bar across the top and you will be voting for Republican and Nonpartisan candidates.
If you are registered in any other party or not a member of a party, your ballot will be all white and you will be voting for Nonpartisan candidates only.
If you need to drop your ballot off at an Official Drop Site (recommended after May 12), the following drop sites are available until 8 p.m. on May 19:
Lincoln City Drive-up Drop Box:
Lincoln City City Hall – located in the lower parking lot under the City Hall.
Lincoln County Courthouse Drive-up Drop Box in Newport:
Lincoln County Courthouse – located in rear parking lot at the east end of the second row of parking.
Toledo Drive-up Drop Box:
Toledo Police Station – located at the exit of the police station parking lot.
Waldport Drive-up Drop Box:
Waldport City Hall – located at the exit of the city hall parking lot.
Newport City Hall
Use outside water payment (and ballot) box turn between bus stop and Chevron in front of Newport City Hall
Depoe Bay City Hall
Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall
Siletz City Hall
Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall
Yachats City Hall
Use outside water payment (and ballot) box in front of City Hall
Eddyville Community Church
May 19 ONLY (Election Day Only)
10:00am - 8:00pm
If you have any questions, please call the Lincoln County Clerk at 265-4131.
