Last week an adult in custody of the Lincoln County Jail attempted suicide by strangling herself with a shirt she had removed from her body, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The female appeared to be in a mental health crisis and was in a booking cell with a camera under observation. A deputy on duty observed her attempt to strangle herself with her shirt. The deputy called for assistance, entered the cell, and removed the shirt from her neck.
Medical and mental health staff in the jail were notified. The adult in custody was placed on suicide watch and transported to the hospital for mental health crisis intervention.
She returned to the custody of the Lincoln County Jail several days later and will continue to receive the care she needs from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office staff, which includes the medical team, a Pretrial Counselor and a Jail Counselor.
Three days later an adult in custody of the Lincoln County Jail attempted suicide by hanging himself with jail issued clothing attached to the upper bunk in a cell by himself.
A supervisor doing a routine welfare check found the individual unresponsive and limp. The supervisor asked for assistance and the responding deputy lifted the individual up as a second deputy cut through the clothing.
The staff involved in this incident called for an AED and for an ambulance to respond to the jail. The adult in custody was awake and responsive prior to EMS arriving.
The adult in custody was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical and mental health care. He was discharged the next day and returned to the jail. While in custody he will continue to receive the care he needs from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office staff, which includes the medical team, a Pretrial Counselor and a Jail Counselor.
The observations and quick actions of the staff working in the Lincoln County Jail on these days contributed to a positive outcome.
All Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office staff receive First Aid, AED, CPR and Narcan training from the two Registered Nurses employed in the jail.
Siletz inmate charged with Assault and Harassment
On May 31, while monitoring activity in E pod, a Lincoln County deputy heard yelling and observed an adult in custody, Brian One Feather, 38, of Siletz, strike another adult in custody.
The deputy called for assistance and observed One Feather attempt to strike the adult in custody again. All adults in custody were ordered to separate and One Feather was removed from the housing unit. Medical staff on duty were notified of the incident.
The incident was investigated by Deputy Cloud who charged One Feather with Assault IV and Harassment.
One Feather was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on a Probation Violation on May 13, and is currently being held on both cases.
The Lincoln County Jail has several staff members who investigate crimes within the jail such as assaults. Incidents in the jail do not always rise to the level of criminal charges. The jail has internal procedures for holding adults in custody accountable in those cases, such as loss of privileges.
