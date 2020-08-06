The Lincoln County Jail announced that they recently purchased and have begun testing tablet devices to be used by the adults in custody (AIC).
The tablets sold by TurnKey Corrections in partnership with EDOVO learning provide the AIC's an opportunity to learn and expand their skills while in custody. The tablets contain many educational modules, examples include but are not limited to, GED studies, vocational training, stress and anger management, as well as cognitive and behavioral therapy.
Through the completion of these modules the AIC's are rewarded with points, which can then be used to watch a movie, tv show or play a video game. Points cannot be purchased by the AIC's, they may only be earned by engagement in the different modules.
These tablets are provided to the AIC's at no cost, the usage fee is paid for out of the jail commissary revenue fund. This fund is used to ensure that all AIC's have access to this tool to better themselves while not only in custody but once they are released back into our community, says the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
