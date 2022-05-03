Lincoln County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Sheryl Bachart gave a presentation on opioid/fentanyl issues in Lincoln County during a Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, April 25. Bachart has previously spoken to the Newport City Council and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and planned to speak to the Toledo City Council later in the week.
Bachart said she is hoping to sound the alarm on the influence of fentanyl in the community, adding that it is the scariest thing she has seen in the community.
“We used to warn people about the ills of methamphetamine,” Bachart said. “We talked about the ills of methamphetamine labs.”
People are dying from opioid overdoses, Bachart added. Her caution to those who use is that they may die.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t work directly with someone who suffers from a substance use disorder, whether they are appearing before me on drug charges or other charges,” Bachart said. “It permeates everything.”
During COVID-19 restrictions, the jail restricted their policies to keep people safe, Bachart added. People with drug-related charges would be issued a citation in the field rather than arrested.
“If you’re in your addiction, if you’re using, here’s what jail does: it puts a pause on it,” Bachart said. “When you put someone in jail who is heavy into their addiction, giving them a few weeks to just let the substances get out of their body where they can make rational decisions about treatment. When they’re in their addiction, they can’t make those rational decisions.”
Ballot Measure 110, passed by the voters in November 2020, decriminalized possession and penalties for specified drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and more.
“It’s a fine now,” Bachart said. “It’s a maximum of $100. It’s a minimum of $45. Violations were classified A, B, C, D.”
Bachart said people caught with drugs may or may not be issued a citation. The citations have to be issued in circuit court.
Circuit court is working hard to get people engaged in recovery. The county has a detox center, as well as other treatment options.
“There needs to be more of a focus on enforcement,” Bachart said. “It needs to be a coordinated effort between all of the agencies in our county. We used to have a Lincoln Interagency Narcotics Team. That needs to be reinvigorated.”
Bachart said it will not work if agencies use existing detective positions. Detectives are already working on other investigations, including murder trials and sex abuse cases.
“The detectives are doing a lot of work,” Bachart said. “Work that doesn’t go noticed sometimes but they’re important cases.”
Bachart said she will continue to provide whatever resources she can. Her ask is for the city to fund for a new detective position when planning the budget. She is asking this of each police department.
“This isn’t going to happen overnight,” Bachart said. “Doing nothing isn’t an option. We have to start somewhere.”
