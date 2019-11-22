On Nov. 13-14, local Lincoln County Law Enforcement agencies partnered with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to conduct a multi-law enforcement agency warrant sweep operation.
The operation focused on the execution of outstanding felony arrest warrants, and the investigation of sex offender compliance, to include violations of the Adam Walsh Act. Other potential targets during this sweep included Lincoln County’s “Most Wanted”.
During the two-day operation, 246 Sex Offender Registration Compliance Checks were completed in Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Otis, Siletz and Toledo. During the compliance checks, one offender was arrested, one offender was issued a citation and released, and 23 offenders were issued warnings.
Additionally, officers arrested six other persons during the sweep. Two persons were arrested for probation violations, three persons were arrested on outstanding warrants and one person was arrested for drug-related offenses.
Law Enforcement will continue to follow-up with some of the Sex Offender registrations, with the possibility of Charges being pursued under the Adam Walsh Act. (The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act is a federal statute.)
This was the fifth type of multi-agency operation. The sweep continues to be successful each year.
Agencies participating included U.S. Marshals Service, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police, Toledo Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Parole/Probation.
