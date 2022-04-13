Lincoln County Library District is accepting applications to fill two open positions on its board of directors. The appointees will serve the remainder of Marta West’s Zone 1 term, which expires June 30, 2025, and the remainder of Brian Fodness’s Zone 5 term which expires June 30, 2023.
The Lincoln County Library District Board of Directors is comprised of five board members. Each member is elected by the registered voters of the district to serve a four-year term. Applicants for the vacant positions must be registered to vote in Zone 1 or Zone 5 of the Lincoln County Library District.
Zone 1 is north of Gleneden Beach to the county border on the east but does not include the city of Lincoln City. Zone 5 is the southwestern corner of the county but does not include the city of Yachats. Please contact the library district to determine if you are in the district and which zone you are in.
Interested candidates can request an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district office by contacting MaryKay Dahlgreen at 541-265-3066) or by email at marykay.dahlgreen@lincolncolibrarydist.org. You may also visit the office located at 132 NE 15th Newport, OR, by appointment.
The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is April 30, 2022. For more information, please contact MaryKay Dahlgreen at 541-265-3066.
About Lincoln County Library District
The Lincoln County Library District was formed in 1988 to provide library services to the residents of the District. In addition to administering the District we provide courier services between libraries in Lincoln and Tillamook counties. Please visit our website at: http://lincolncolibrarydist.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.