The flu is a serious illness that can result in hospitalization and death.
The flu is a respiratory infection that may present some or all of the following symptoms: fever (not everyone with the flu will have a fever), feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness.
Some people have vomiting and diarrhea, however this is more common in children and not usually seen in adults.
This flu season, in the state of Oregon 187 people have been hospitalized. 26 flu outbreaks occurred throughout the state affecting long-term care facilities and schools. Nationally, 27 children have died from the flu.
"In Lincoln County, since mid-December, there has been a drastic increase of people testing positive for the flu; particularly with influenza B," stated the Lincoln County Public Health Communicable Disease team.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older should get vaccinated against the flu. Children and elderly people are especially vulnerable to experience complications from the flu infection.
"When vaccinated against the flu it has shown to be lifesaving for children, reduce hospitalizations, can make illness less severe among people who get vaccinated but still get sick with the flu," says the health officials. "The more people that are vaccinated against the flu will also help prevent outbreaks of the flu in our community."
The Quadrivalent flu vaccine provides immunity to two strands of A and two strands of B, influenza. Primary Care Providers, Pharmacies (vaccinate people 7 years and older) and Lincoln County Health Department provide flu vaccines. The health department recommends them in advance to ensure the stock of the flu vaccine is available. Hand washing and covering your cough also helps to stop the spread of germs.
Health Department can be reached at 541-265-4112 ex.#1
