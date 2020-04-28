On Monday, April 27, at approximately 1:35 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 near milepost 11.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Honda Accord, operated by Kyle Herbison, 26, of Tidewater, was traveling westbound when it crossed the eastbound lanes, left the roadway, and rolled onto its side.
Herbison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Hwy 34 was closed to one lane for approximately five hours.
OSP was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Central Coast Fire Department, and ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.