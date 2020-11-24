Lincoln County Public Health reported Nov. 23 that there were six positive tests out of 1,140, or a positivity rate of 0.5 percent, during the free testing events last week. The testing sites were in Waldport, South Beach, Lincoln City and Toledo.
“We are grateful to have had this opportunity for our county, and clearly the community wanted to take advantage of this,” said Florence Pourtal, Deputy Director of Public Health. “These results are aligned with the trends we have seen in Lincoln County over the past few months. These results demonstrate that the Lincoln County communities have sustained the proper steps preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The tests were conducted the same week Oregon announced a two-week “freeze”. As of Wednesday, November 18, there is an order in place limiting gatherings to six people in no more than 2 households and closing in-person dining, among other limitations. Lincoln County Public Health urges Lincoln County residents to follow the orders and make plans now to adjust or cancel your traditional holiday gatherings.
“It is encouraging to see that the exponential spread of COVID-19 that Oregon has been experiencing for the past few weeks has not hit Lincoln County yet,” Pourtal said. “However, this does not mean we can stop what we’re doing. We all need the community to keep protecting others with wearing a mask and physically distancing, staying home when sick, and washing your hands. Now is also the time to get your flu shot to protect our healthcare system should we see a local surge in COVID-19 cases this winter.”
Public Health thanks the partners who made this event a success - Medical Teams International, Oregon Health Authority, Lincoln County Emergency Management and local SERT teams. The tests were self-administered Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that were processed by Willamette Valley Toxicology.
