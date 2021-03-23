Governor Kate Brown today announced updates to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.
The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective March 26 through April 8, there will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, six at High Risk, 14 at Moderate Risk, and 14 at Lower Risk. Lincoln County, who had previously been in Lower Risk, was bumped back into the Moderate Risk category.
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
"This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic," said Governor Brown. "As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it's available to you."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced April 6 and take effect April 9.
Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
