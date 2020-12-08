Following last week’s news that Lincoln County was moved into the ‘high risk’ category of the state’s new COVID-19 framework, Public Health officials are anticipating the county to progress to ‘extreme risk’ next week.
“We could probably get the award for going into 2021 on the worst foot possible,” Rebecca Austen, Health Department Director said at the Dec. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.
For the past two weeks, Austen said Lincoln County Public Health has been in ’surge mode,’ attempting to contact trace a large spike in virus cases. Dec. 1-7, Lincoln County reported 94 new cases.
On Dec. 4, the Oregon Health Authority also reported Lincoln County’s 16 COVID-19 related death. The local resident was a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Over the last two weeks, Austen said Lincoln County had a case rate of 161 cases per 100,000 people. Last week, however, the county jumped to a case rate of 281 cases per 100,000 people. Per the new framework, anything over 200 cases per 100,000 people will qualify Lincoln County as ‘extreme risk.’
“We are definitely heading for the extreme category,” Austen said.
Last week, Lincoln County reported various outbreaks including households outbreaks, as well as workplace outbreaks. Three reached the public reporting criteria of having at least 30 employees and five positive cases. Those workplaces included Avamere Rehabilitation of Newport, Chinook Winds Casino Resort and First Student bus company.
As of Nov. 30, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported five cases at Avamere Rehabilitation of Newport. Avamere had 51 cases and seven deaths from an outbreak earlier this year, which was first reported in June.
First Student Bus Company, with an address listed in Toledo, had a total of six cases with the most recent case reported on Nov. 24, OHA states.
OHA does not report data for Oregon casinos, as they are under their own tribal government. However, Lincoln County Public Health later confirmed that Chinook Winds Casino Resort had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its staff.
Additionally, OHA reported one positive case of a student at Newport Middle School on Nov. 21, one positive case of a student at Sam Case Elementary on Nov. 16, as well as four positive cases (one student, three staff/volunteers) at Waldport Middle/High School on Nov. 19.
At the Monday meeting, Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson asked Austen if the most recent cases are stemming from other outbreaks or if they are new. Austen confirmed that their are more outbreaks popping up throughout the county.
“It’s kind of all over the place,” Austen said. “Outbreaks continue to happen, we’ve had 10 over the last 10 days and we have a lot of community transmission. We’re probably just starting to see the results of Thanksgiving, that’s just now starting to creep up on us.”
But it wasn’t all bad news from Public Health this week. Austen said the county has been able to keep up with contact tracing and has staff monitoring 154 possible cases. The Confederate Tribes of Siletz are also monitoring 20 possible cases of there own.
Jacobson asked if the Commissioners would possibly need to call on OHA for additional resources if the surge continues. Austen informed the Board that Public Health is in good shape currently and just hired two additional contact tracers.
“Even though it’s challenging to keep a positive attitude when you’re doing the same thing everyday and hearing horrendous stories, people are managing. We are really trying hard not to burn people out, it’s kind of our mantra,” Austen said. “We need people to really trim back who they are coming into contact with, because that list is getting a little overwhelming for us.”
Additionally, Austen informed that Board that hospitalizations are down throughout the county, stating that there are no positive COVID-19 cases in any of the hospitals.
Testing was also a topic of discussion among the Board of Commissioners. Austen said Public Health is working on setting up two mass testing events in the county for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at two different locations. The first mass testing event in November revealed a positivity rate of 0.5 percent. Austen hopes to have these testing events weekly throughout the winter months.
Commissioner Claire Hall also addressed the possibility of county leadership stepping up enforcement to limit social gatherings, where most the current cases are coming from. Austen chose not to speak on enforcement and County Counsel Wayne Belmont said the Board would have to weigh the pros and cons of adding any additional restrictions or enforcement tactics.
Belmont also noted that the new COVID-19 framework does provide restrictions that may be enough to accomplish the same thing any local restriction could. Hall asked the Board to revisit the topic at a later meeting.
“If we want our county open, if we want our businesses to survive, then it’s up to us to toe the line here and not have these parties, protect our co-workers when we’re at work and things like that. That’s how we’re going to mend this,” Austen said in her closing statements.
Jacobson also addressed social gatherings before the Board moved to another topic.
“This is just a year of doing things differently,” Jacobson said. “Hopefully we can bring down those gathering sizes and change tradition a little bit this year and hopefully not see a large outburst in cases after the new year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.