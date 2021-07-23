The new Cabin is located within the campground of A.W. Jack Morgan Park - located at 17519 Siletz Highway, just six miles north of Siletz on highway 229.
The cabin is a year around rental. It will accommodate 6 people and is ADA accessible. Amenities include: lights, heating, full size bed, bunk beds and a foldout futon, to sleep 6. But, no running water.
Restrooms are available in the campground. Guests will need to bring: bedding; sheets, pillows, blankets and or sleeping bags. Cooking is not permitted inside the cabin but is allowed outside at picnic table and fire-grill.
Reservations may be made by phone at (541) 994-7258 or in person at A. W. Jack Morgan Park. Cabin reservations may be made 3 days prior to stay, if available. If you want to reserve for Friday night you must call by Tuesday. Reservations may also be made up to 9 months in advance. For example, in July 2021 you may reserve through March 2022.
Full Cabin details visit Lincoln County A.W. Jack Morgan Parks Web page at www.co.lincoln.or.us/parks/page/aw-jack-morgan-park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.