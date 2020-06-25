Lincoln County Parks Campgrounds are planning on opening June 26, the county announced this week.
The Parks Department will open single use camping sites at Moonshine Park, A.W. Jack Morgan Park and Elk City Park. The campgrounds will open 12 p.m. on Friday.
• All campsites will be on a first come basis. The Parks Department will not take reservations for these sites.
• All campsites will be limited to 10 people or less, four tents or less, one RV and two additional vehicles (total three vehicles).
• All 'Day Uses' will be limited to no more people than 10 people in a group.
• The showers and group sites, at Moonshine Park, will not be opening.
• A limited number of sites will open at any campground, in areas where campsites are in close proximity of each other, some sites will be closed.
• A sign will be posted “FULL” when the campground is full, and no overflow camping will be permitted.
• Day use of campsites will not be allowed.
• The use of personal protective equipment and social distancing is highly encouraged.
Check in / Check out:
The check in process is a self-service process, cash or check. Campers will select their own site, fill out an envelope, insert payment and drop in payment box. The top portion of the envelop is placed in the windshield of the registered vehicle, where it can be seen by park staff. There is no paperwork for check out.
Moonshine Park Credit Card:
Moonshine Park is the only county park that accepts credit cards, this is also a self-operated pay station. The users will process their own transaction, through push button selection. After purchase, the printed ticket is placed in windshield of registered vehicle.
