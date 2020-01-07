Local law enforcement is in search of a missing 14-year-old girl from Toledo.
Maryah Sanchez was reportedly last seen on Jan. 4 and is suspected to be in the Lincoln City area according to the Toledo Police and Public Safety Department. Sanchez has brown eyes, short shoulder length black curly hair and was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with light blue skinny jeans.
Sanchez is approximately 5 ft. 5 inches tall and 165-175 pounds with a shaved line in her left eyebrow.
The Toledo Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at 541-336-5555.
