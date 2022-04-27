Lincoln County proclaimed the month of April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the county.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson read the proclamation during a board meeting Wednesday, April 20. The proclamation states that about 1 in 4 women in Oregon have been the victim of rape and nearly one in five men in Oregon have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. Individuals, local organizations and other partners provide services and support for victims.
“Every individual and community in Oregon has a role to play to help eliminate sexual violence by promoting social change,” the proclamation states.
Sharon Abercrombie, board member of My Sisters’ Place, said every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Every nine minutes, that victim is a child.
“Our role at My Sisters’ Place is to help survivors find their version of restorative justice and pathways to safety,” Abercrombie said. “We have an opportunity to uplift our voices as a community to support survivors, hold people choosing harm accountable, and create change in our community.”
My Sisters’ Place has many new things in the works, including looking to launch a fundraiser. Abercrombie said they would be bringing teal ribbons to the courthouse for Sexual Awareness Month and blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The organization is also partnering with BottleDrop for Cans for Survivors. People can visit www.bottledropcenters.com/fundraiser or use BottleDrop’s app and search for My Sisters’ Place. People can donate their balance there.
People can also get a BottleDrop blue bag from My Sisters’ Place, put cans in, and drop off at the location BottleDrop, located on 158 E Olive St.
My Sisters’ Place provides services to victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking and more. The organization is located at 934 SW 8th St. in Newport.
