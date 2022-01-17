Lincoln County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the month of January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month during a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Commissioner Doug Hunt read the proclamation. The proclamation states human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation or obtaining a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the subjection in involuntary servitude, debt bondage or slavery. Law enforcement, federal and state agencies, nonprofits, private industry and non-governmental organizations including the Children’s Advocacy Center, My Safe Place, and the Siletz CARE program are working to combat human trafficking in the community.
“Human trafficking of all types is a really insidious thing,” said Paul Schrader, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lincoln County. “It intersects with many populations in our communities and communities everywhere including poverty and domestic violence and child abuse situations.”
Schrader said the Children’s Advocacy Center is honored to spearhead human trafficking awareness and be part of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Lincoln County.
Schrader said human trafficking is prevalent in the community. It is a subtle thing but some of the markers are like domestic violence situations.
“If you see something that is inky, depending on the severity of what you feel when you’re seeing that, the best places to call would be law enforcement and the CAC here,” Schrader said. “We have connections with the appropriate people to be able to look into and assist on that front.”
The center can be reached at 541-574-0841.
The center will be hosting a Zoom event, “Understanding and addressing sex trafficking in our community” from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Register at https://bit.ly/3trcFkM
