Lincoln County proclaimed May 2022 as Treatment Court Month during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, May 11.
Treatment courts have been restoring lives and families for more than three decades. There are nearly 4,000 treatment courts nationwide and five in Lincoln County alone. They are the cornerstone for justice, the proclamation added.
The proclamation states treatment courts serve 1.5 million people nationwide and 472 in Lincoln County alone. They are the cornerstone of justice reform and are now recognized as the most successful justice system intervention in our nation’s history.
“Treatment courts significantly improve substance use disorder treatment outcomes,” the proclamation states.
Judge Sheryl Bachart said an event will be held at 9 a.m. on May 24 at the Newport Performing Arts Center to honor members of the treatment court community. There are so many participants in treatment court that the event had to be moved from the courthouse to a larger location. The treatment court has not been able to host this event for three years and has a lot of awards and recognition to give out.
“In Courtroom 305, we have stars to represent each person that has graduated from one of our treatment courts,” treatment court coordinator Megan Bostwick-Terry said. “Since 2006, we’ve been having graduates. There’s 244 stars I believe.”
The display is up now in the courtroom. Bostwick-Terry said it is amazing to see how many lives are impacted by treatment court.
“I wouldn’t do this job if I didn’t think people could change,” Bachart said. “What treatment court does is give you an opportunity as a judge to connect with people.”
Bachart said it is a huge time investment and is important work.
